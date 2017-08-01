Checking Out: Mandarin Oriental, Milan

We bring you three of the property's standout features.

Fornasetti Suite

Created in tribute to Piero Fornasetti, the Fornasetti Suite is furnished with original Fornasetti pieces. Painter, sculptor, interior designer and book engraver, Fornasetti lived most of his life in Milan. During his career, he created more than 13,000 items to form a world of luxury design ﬁlled with wit, character and playfulness. Often featuring heavy use of black and white, his work inﬂuences fashion and room accessory design today, from pieces of furniture to porcelain plates. The bathroom features a walk-in shower and Agape ‘Spoon XL’ bath.

Experiential dining

The hotel recently opened a private dining room by Fornasetti. A complement to the hotel’s custom designed Fornasetti Suite, the new Duomo Private Dining Room is located in the hotel’s two Michelin-starred restaurant, Seta, headed by executive chef Antonio Guida. Guests can book the Dine & Design by Fornasetti package to stay in the Fornasetti suite, enjoy a private tour of Fornasetti’s ﬂagship store in central Milan and a three-course dinner for two people, either in their suite or at Seta. Diners will also receive a hand-made porcelain plate featuring a historical depiction of Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping arcade.

Artistic district

Guests of Mandarin Oriental, Milan have the opportunity to go behind the scenes of the Pinacoteca di Brera, one of the city’s most prestigious art galleries. Home to one of the world’s most important collections of Italian art, the museum is located just a short walk from the hotel in the artistic neighbourhood of Brera. As part of the hotel’s relationship with the Pinacoteca di Brera, art aﬁcionados can enjoy private out-of-hours tours of the gallery, which is home to works by the likes of Piero della Francesca, Raphael and Caravaggio. Visits are led by conservators and venue hire can also be arranged.