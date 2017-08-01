ExpoCulinaire 2020 gets underway in Sharjah

Food and beverage trade show ExpoCulinaire 2020 is underway at Sharjah, having been opened by H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry yesterday.

The second edition of the event has achieved 70% growth from last year, with a number of the industry’s leading food and equipment suppliers taking part.

Among them were Emirates Snack Foods which is showcasing new launches including BackadIrin’s two original breads using Aronia and Kurkuma mix plus Barilla’s new gluten free brands.

Emirates Snack Foods horeca sales manager Radwan Mouselli said: “We find the crowd here very professional and focused. This event allows us to get closer to the chefs and spend quality time meeting with our local market.”

A strong supporter of both the Salon Culinaire and ExpoCulinaire, Arla Pro’s focus on growing the foodservice side of their business is evident. As Arla Pro key account manager Rea Abarintos said: “The way to talk to chefs is through the food" and is obvious by the cooking and tasting on Arla’s stand. Arla Pro foodservice manager Samer Abou Daher said: “We are cooking on our stand for chefs to experience first-hand how our ingredients are used and more importantly how they taste!”

Participating for the first time, NRCT is looking to develop its relationships within the industry. Using ExpoCulinaire as a platform to achieve this, NRTC marketing manager Soula Baroudi said: “It's important for the chefs to see our broad range of products and look behind the scenes but also for us to demonstrate our support back to the industry. We are looking to promote and grow our e commerce side and prove how easy this can be within the trade sector.”

Also at ExpoCulinaire for the second year running, Koppert Cress is continuing its efforts to increase knowledge through education on how to use a living ingredient as a product rather than just a garnish. Franck Pontais and Nabeil Kadamani [UAE Brand Ambassador] are eager to demonstrate how chefs can extract flavour from an ingredient using high quality products. A new launch this year is its Cuzco leaves intended for use in mixology markets.

ExpoCulinaire runs from March 3-5.