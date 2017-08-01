Kempinski Hotels to add 6,000 keys

Kempinski Hotels has announced it plans to grow its global portfolio by 6,000 rooms, many of which will be added within the next two years.

Kempinski Hotels CEO and chairman of the board Martin R. Smura revealed at a media event the plans Kempinski has moving into 2020 and beyond.

Two of the largest properties in the pipeline reside in China, where the Universal Studios Grand Hotel and the NUO Resort Hotel in Beijing will bring an additional 1,200 rooms into the portfolio.

Smura said: “The Universal Studios Grand Hotel and NUO Resort - Universal Beijing Resort will position themselves as independent travel destinations and offer a special guest experience through the perfect blend of stylish design and historical cultural features of China. Guests of both hotels will have direct and exclusive access to the theme park.”

Closer to the Middle East, a Kempinski hotel in Georgia’s Tbilisi is planned to open within the year, comprising 95 rooms. Kempinski also announced its second hotel in Bangkok will open its doors this May, featuring a spa, fitness centre and a vegetarian-focused F&B venue.

"Overall, we are fully on track with our hotel openings - in the next 18 months alone we will open 15 hotels with 3,888 rooms," said Smura.

Touching on the group’s strategy, Smura noted Kempinski plans to focus more on acquiring existing hotels, reflagging and renovating them as needed. Smrua explained: “We are definitely interested to also own hotel real estate. Currently we are under negotiations to buy several hotels, three out of them in Germany.”