Rotana reflags five-star resort in Marrakech

Rotana has made its debut into Morocco with the reflagging of the Palmeraie Resort to Palmeraie Rotana Resort.

Located in Marrakech, the large resort is spread across 230 hectares, comprising the 315-key Hôtel du Golf Rotana, the Golf Club Rotana with 11 suites and the 314-key Palmeraie Palace.

Opened in 1993, the resort can host up to 3,000 MICE travellers in its conference centre and has 13 F&B venues to choose from.

Other facilities include a fitness centre and a spa, along with an 18-hole golf course which is more than 120 acres in size. The course was designed by golf course architect Robert Trent Jones, Sr., who has built close to 400 courses around the globe in his lifetime.

Rotana president & CEO Guy Hutchinson explained: “At Rotana, we continue to pursue market expansion and sustainable growth by extending our brand presence to new geographies. With this exceptional opportunity in Morocco, we have reached a new milestone in our journey to transform the region’s hospitality industry.”

Hutchinson highlighted that the hospitality complex will undergo refurbishments, with portions of the resort not reflagged until renovations are complete.

He said: “We will immediately deliver upgrades for the Hôtel du Golf Rotana, the Golf Club Rotana and other key components within the development. The Palmeraie Palace will remain unbranded until it undergoes a full renovation, which is currently in the early stages of planning. Our absolute focus however will be on improving the quality of operations, enhancing the product offerings and delivering a level of performance across the complex that will continue to enhance the fine reputation of this outstanding resort.”

Rotana noted that Morocco is currently witnessing a steady increase in its number of arrivals and overnight stays from abroad. In 2019, the Kingdom recorded 13 million tourist arrivals, registering a 5.2% increase from the previous year. Marrakech received nearly three million tourists and recorded more than eight million overnight stays in 2019.