Saudi arrivals to Mauritius jump by 137% in 2020

Constance Belle Mare Plage Mauritius
Published: 4 March 2020 - 10 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Arrivals from Saudi Arabia to Mauritius grew by 137% in January 2020 compared to the same time the previous year.

According to statistics released by the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA), the jump makes the Kingdom the ninth largest source market for the East African country.

Saudi visitation has been increasing year-on-year in Mauritius, in 2019 tourist arrivals increased by 38% compared to 2018. Last year Saudi was the tenth largest source market, bringing in 22,788 visitors.

Promotional activities deployed throughout the Kingdom have helped raise awareness of Mauritius as a prime destination for families and couples. The island nation prides itself on its range of Halal dining options and its welcoming nature towards Muslims, with a large number of prayer rooms in Mauritius.

MTPA state it will continue its marketing activities in March 2020 by conducting a roadshow in the Saudi main cities to promote Mauritian tourism.
