Staycations on the rise as international travel slows

As a growing number of airlines temporarily halt operations across countries hit by the coronavirus, the staycation market this year could be benefit as people stay in their home countries.

Suggested by GlobalData head of R&A, travel & tourism Nick Wyatt, travel restrictions, coupled with scepticism around travelling to different countries, could drastically harm international tourism this year.

Wyatt said: “People will still want to go on holiday - they do not want to give up their holidays altogether. However, they are going to start to revert to ‘safety first’. They're going to say ‘where am I comfortable taking my family? Where do I feel it is safe?’ There is a very good chance that they might actually land on their own country as the answer to that question.”

He continued: “Staycations are likely to make travellers feel more comfortable as they are familiar with the location, they can potentially avoid flying, and they know the health service and health structure, as well as other benefits of staying within your own country such as reduced travel time and no language barrier.”

