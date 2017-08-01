Staycations on the rise as international travel slows

Hospitality
News
Staycations on the rise as international travel slows
Atlantis, The Palm
Published: 4 March 2020 - 1:45 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

As a growing number of airlines temporarily halt operations across countries hit by the coronavirus, the staycation market this year could be benefit as people stay in their home countries.

Suggested by GlobalData head of R&A, travel & tourism Nick Wyatt, travel restrictions, coupled with scepticism around travelling to different countries, could drastically harm international tourism this year.

Wyatt said: “People will still want to go on holiday - they do not want to give up their holidays altogether. However, they are going to start to revert to ‘safety first’. They're going to say ‘where am I comfortable taking my family? Where do I feel it is safe?’ There is a very good chance that they might actually land on their own country as the answer to that question.”

He continued: “Staycations are likely to make travellers feel more comfortable as they are familiar with the location, they can potentially avoid flying, and they know the health service and health structure, as well as other benefits of staying within your own country such as reduced travel time and no language barrier.”

More and more events across the region are being either postponed or cancelled recently. To see Hotelier Middle East’s up-to-date list of event cancellations, click here.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Logistics Middle East Awards nominations deadline March 5th
    Reservoir partners with Abu Dhabi's PopArabia to support Arab music talent
      New speakers announced for Brazil & Arab Countries Economic Forum
        Vestdavit takes control of davit-building partner Tritec Production
          Luxury solar panels poised to transform regional building façades

            More related galleries

            First look: Address Sky View Downtown Dubai
              Hotel Indigo: from Vintage to Vogue
                Photos: Shala Beach Lounge opens at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi
                  Photos: Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina launches business lunch
                    Photos: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai launches Royal Penthouse