Supplier Spotlight: Sanipex Group

Chatting to Hotelier Middle East, the Sanipex Group talks how it manages to stay fresh in an ever-changing industry and what it sees are the current trends for spa and bathroom design.

When was your company established?

The Sanipex Group was established in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 1995. By 2000 our company had extended its portfolio of products to such an extent that we were able to open our ﬁrst retail showroom under the BagnoDesign banner. The range of refreshingly contemporary products appealed to the growing number of architects, interior designers, and developers descending on the region — and still remains as such 20 years later.

What products or services do you supply to the hospitality industry?

Sanipex Group has an unrivalled product range for bathrooms, washrooms and spa & wellness. However, 2019 saw an expansion into outdoor living, compromising of quality outdoor furniture, lighting, tiles and slabs.

What new products have you launched, or will launch in 2020?

The SanipexGallery launched in late 2019 which now showcases our spa & wellness products, ranges of outdoor furniture & lighting as well as in incredible tile library. From our BagnoDesign brand, we continue to remain at the forefront of product innovation whilst responding to market demands — we’ve widened our Zanzibar brassware offering as the trend continues to grow in popularity as well as evolving our Revolution range due to its success. The Summer of 2020 will bring a further launch of design-led, high-quality products.

What are some trends that you’re seeing in your sector?

Brass tones, such as Zanzibar, and matte black continue to grow in popularity. Yet we’re seeing these used in a more individualised way; using both ﬁnishes in one scheme or with coloured sanitaryware — such as Grey Koy or our Dusty Pink Penang basin — is a trending style for 2020.

Individualised drama is a sure way to make an impression on hotel guests. Likewise, hospitality is becoming more and more about experiences — our spa & wellness products will offer a memorable spa escape.

How does your company set itself apart from the competition?

Our clients beneﬁt from our comprehensive product offering, personalised customer service and a dedication to maintaining relationships. We work closely with our manufacturers, to create products that not only aesthetically meet the hottest trends, but ensure they are also of the highest quality. Holding a large stock of these items also ensures we can deliver large quantities to strict timescales. Once the product is delivered, our post sales and technical teams are on hand to offer ongoing support.

T: +971 4 507 6000; E: info@sanipexgroup.com; W: www.sanipexgroup.com