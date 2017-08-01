Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will boost tourism says DCT official

Following the announcement that Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will commence operations in the fall of this year, a DCT official has explained how the low-cost carrier will boost the capital’s tourism sector.

According to state news agency WAM, Saood Al Hosani, Acting Undersecretary at the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) Abu Dhabi said: "Having another dedicated low-cost airline operating from Abu Dhabi International Airport will undoubtedly allow more visitors to travel here to experience for themselves what our exceptional destination has to offer.'

Once operational, the airline will fly to destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The debut of the low-cost carrier (LCC) in Abu Dhabi later this year adds to a growing number of LCCs entering the region.

Al Hosani added: ''Also, as we step up our preparations for the 50th anniversary of the founding of the UAE in 2021, we are confident that Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and our other airline partners will all assist us in our mandate to boost the local economy through the sustained growth of the tourism and travel sector."

Following the announcement that the carrier would soon fly, H.E. Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, CEO of ADDH explained: “Tourism is a high priority in Abu Dhabi’s growth strategy. Significant investment is going not only into our airports but also the tourist infrastructure, including hotels, resorts and cultural attractions. Last year the emirate achieved a record high of 11.35 million visitors and a key driver for this is the connectivity that enables people to visit Abu Dhabi easily and affordably. Our partnerships with Wizz Air and others will help elevate the UAE’s capital as a highly competitive regional and international destination for leisure and business travellers alike.”