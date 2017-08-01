Avani Hotels creates working from home playlists

Hospitality
News
Published: 1 May 2020 - 8:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Avani Hotels & Resorts is encouraging its patrons to listen to its selection of WFH (working from home) Spotify playlists to help keep people positive and motivated while working in isolation.

The WFH playlist comprises scores from Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, Jax Jones, Becky Hill, Khalid, David Guetta, DNCE, The Chainsmokers and Maroon 5.

The Korean Golden Hits playlist celebrates Avani’s debut into South Korea last year, with a range of k-pop, rock and R&B music originating from the Asian country.

Finally the Mamacita – Ladies’ Night Special playlist continues a selection of impromptu dance music.

All three of Avani’s playlists can be found on Spotify.


