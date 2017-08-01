Dubai College of Tourism supports industry with online courses

Hospitality
News
Published: 1 May 2020 - 6:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Dubai College of Tourism (DCT, part of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has reiterated its commitment to supporting the tourism industry and improving its workforce as the lockdown continues. DCT’s Dubai Way platform has been developed as an online space containing a variety of courses for those in the industry to access as they self-isolate.

Falling under DCT’s #StayHome…KeepLearning initiative, the College is offering a selection of complimentary courses on the platform until further notice to help the industry prepare for the future of global tourism. Courses include the popular ‘Chinese traveller standards’ as well as ‘Preparing a China ready strategy’ which have been designed to train tourist-facing staff employed across the sector on ways of delivering personalised, exceptional experiences to Chinese visitors. Other complimentary online courses on the platform include ‘tour guide essentials’ and ‘tour marketing & management’ which support tour operators in harnessing specialist skills to maximise engagement while offering insights into the city’s cultural and heritage attractions.

DCT will also be providing five complimentary courses for the next 90 days to all Dubai Way employees, with courses in food safety, F&B, room operations, events and information security.

All modules can be accessed online and on mobile devices.
