Checking Out: Samujana Villas, Koh Samui

Perched on a hillside, the resort comprises 24 luxurious villas each with a private infinity pool spilling into Chaweng Bay. Personalisation is key, with facilities including massage pavilions and meditation nests for wellness seekers, a private art collection or home cinema for culture fi ends, or fun-packed dens for families.

Peak Design

Samujana’s style seamlessly blends opulence with contemporary Thai architecture, designed and created by award- winning Gary Fell of Gfab Architects. Set into the hillside and making use of dramatic rock outcrops and indigenous trees, Fell designedthe villas around the unique topographical conditions with each space featuring grandstand views of the sunrise and the uninhabited islet of Koh Matlang. All villas feature expansive living and dining areas, state-of-the-art kitchens, private infinity edge pools and all are equipped with the latest in audio and media facilities.

Samujana is an estate made up of large and lavish villas for sale and stay, all offering spectacular sea views. Due to its hillside location, Samujana is tranquil and the perfect place to enjoy quiet time whilst looking out over some of the best sea views in Samui. The villas are over-sized and perfectly poised for celebrations, yet due to the expanse of the estate, serenity is always assured. Samujana refl ects a revitalised state of mind, and an appreciation for nature, beauty and connecting with oneself, family and friends.Water lovers can book a half or full day island cruise on-board Samujana’s luxury catamaran — Kindred Spirit. With options to sail to Koh Phangan for lunch on the beach or just sail around Samui to explore secret coves, anything is possible on Kindred Spirit. Private or group SCUBA excursions to Koh Tao can also be arranged on request. Back at the collection of villas, the Villa Managers can arrange an array of activities from a DJ masterclass for teenagers, arts and crafts programmes, Muay Thai and yoga for adults and children, Thai cultural workshops incorporating music, dance and language, beach picnics and so much more. For families, babysitting and live-in nanny services can be made available.