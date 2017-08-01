Dubai's Meydan Hotels unveils Ramadan home cooking classes

With residents self-isolating through the month of Ramadan, Meydan Hotels and Hospitality has responded with its Cook Like A Chef at Home series of videos.

Led by charismatic Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa chef de cuisine Mouhamed Ferjani, there are six themed recipes.

Chef Fergani said: “Ramadan is one of my favourite times of the year and I absolutely love creating traditional Arabic food for our customers. As residents are encouraged to stay home, we thought it would be perfect to create six delicious recipes that can be easily created with ingredients bought from your local supermarket.”

Keeping Iftar in mind, dishes hail from the MENA region and parts of Asia. Recipes include a traditional mixed grill, Emirati-style lamb machboos, shish barak, chicken tagin with olives and lemon, kunafa with mango and kousa bil laban.

You can see the full list of videos here and watch the first recipe below: