More than 400,000 meals have been handed out thanks to Dubai's World's Tallest Donation Box

Just a week after the World’s Tallest Donation Box initiative started, the Burj Khalifa has already had more than 400.000 lights purchased, which translates as meals for those in need.

Individuals from 100 countries have donated to the cause by purchasing a light on the façade of the world’s tallest building for as little as AED10. According to state news agency WAM, donations have illuminated 46 floors of the 163-floor skyscraper.

Businesses in the UAE and beyond are also able to contribute, with Atlantis Resorts this week pledging 20,000 meals. Companies such as Visa, Amazon, West Zone, Tristar Group, Chalhoub Group and Bin Sougat Group have also got involved.

With the goal of donating 1.2 million meals and illuminating the entire building, the Tallest Donation Box drive is part of the wider 10 million meals campaign.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of campaign earlier in April, designed to provide relief and support to all those affecting by the current pandemic. The campaign is led by his wife Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank.