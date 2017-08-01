New Recruit: Erika Gudauskaite

What inspired you to get into the hospitality industry?

I would say the dynamic everyday life of it – every day might look the same, but is different than the other. It is never boring!



How has your previous experience inspired you to get to where you are?

When I joined the hospitality industry I thought to be a revenue manager seemed outright complicated and not something could do. But working with wonderful mentors throughout the years I embraced the challenge and I am forever thankful for them for believing in me, being a revenue manager is a constant work in progress.



What are the key skills you possess that make you well-suited to this role?

Being active in what I do, fast in implementing decisions, adapting good practices are key skills required to perform the job. Of course, revenue managers have to be able to analyse numbers, trends. It is important not to forget to focus on guest experience, you must also make sure you understand the consumer psychology and their point of view.



Tell us a bit about the other markets you have worked in and how that compares to your current role?

I gained a great amount of corporate business knowledge while working in Lithuania and UAE, as previous hotels were driven by local and international corporate business. Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City is a different hotel from what I have been experiencing before, as here I get to explore different opportunities, new market segments and diverse pricing strategies.



What are some of the challenges you foresee, and the opportunities you see crop up from them?

I tend to see every challenge as an opportunity to come up with something new, which helps me to be creative in my thinking and try things we have never done before.



What would you say are a few of your most significant accomplishments?

Being recognised by the team you are working with is always the biggest accomplishment as it is a result of those everyday wins that makes you realise you are achieving your goals. I was named Young Leader of the Year two years in arrow while working in Radisson Blu Hotel, Klaipeda (Lithuania). In 2017 I became guest delighter of the year in Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City.



Name three of your favourite aspects of your new hotel.

The feel-good colourful atmosphere, being the only motor themed hotel in Dubai and my office overlooking the Autodrome track.



Can you describe any new initiatives or programmes that you are planning to introduce as part of your new position?

I am looking forward to exploring new transient business opportunities, increase our online exposure, develop new exciting leisure packages.