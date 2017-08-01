The World's 50 Best Restaurnts to focus on supporting the industry

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants – an annual list of that year’s finest F&B venues, has decided this year to shift gears and focus entirely on supporting the industry as a whole. The organisation behind the list has announced 50 Best for Recovery, a three-stage support campaign

The 50 Best Recovery Fund will be used to support a range of different non-profit organisations working to keep the restaurant sector afloat. Using a founding dotation from main sponsor S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, further donations will be raised from the organisation’s partners and initiatives run by 50 Best.

Second is the launch of the 50 Best Recovery Hub – an online platform to gather and generate advice and information for all those in the F&B industry. The platform will also give reopened restaurants and professionals returning to work a place to share their success.

50 Best will host a virtual Recovery Summit over several days in September, with a focus on exploring how the restaurant world can thrive once again. Comprising a range of events including masterclasses, talks, case studies, interviews and discussion forums, the Summit will gather the global gastronomic community together online to share learnings, promote best practices and explore visions of a post-pandemic world for restaurants and diners.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurant director of content William Drew explained: “With 50 Best for Recovery, we aim to utilise our network, our relationships and our global reach to provide tangible help to as many restaurant businesses as possible across the world.

“We stand alongside our partners in supporting the gastronomic community as a whole and fervently hope we can assist in promoting and accelerating the rebirth of restaurants of all types after this unprecedented period of suffering. We truly believe we can and must all work in unison to give back to the restaurant sector and ultimately help shape a fresh and positive future.”

50 Best for Recovery replaces The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2020 event – which has been pushed to 2021.