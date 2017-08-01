Visa pledges 55,000 meals to World’s Tallest Donation Box in Dubai

Visa has become the latest company to take part in the UAE’s World’s Tallest Donation Box initiative.

As part of the country’s 10 million meals drive, Visa has pledged 55,000 meals thanks to an AED550,000 donation.

The company joins the likes of Atlantis Resorts which also made a large donation recently – 20,000 meals. At the time of writing, companies such as these have contributed to the 393,000 total meals.

Launched less than a week ago, the initiative uses the world’s tallest building – the Burj Khalifa, as a way for people to give meals to those affected by the current pandemic. By purchasing one of the skyscraper’s 1.2 million lights for as little as AED10, donators can fund a meal.

Speaking about the support from Visa, the company’s region president for Central and Eastern Europe Andrew Torre said: “We are extremely pleased to support this important initiative which is providing 10 million meals to those most in need, and carrying a powerful message of hope and community to the world. The response to the World’s Tallest Donation Box shows the solidarity within the UAE, and what can be achieved when companies and organisations come together to address challenges and progress efforts to combat the current pandemic.”

Donations can be made through the dedicated website: www.tallestdonationbox.com.