Visa pledges 55,000 meals to World’s Tallest Donation Box in Dubai

Hospitality
News
Published: 10 May 2020 - 1:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Visa has become the latest company to take part in the UAE’s World’s Tallest Donation Box initiative.

As part of the country’s 10 million meals drive, Visa has pledged 55,000 meals thanks to an AED550,000 donation.

The company joins the likes of Atlantis Resorts which also made a large donation recently – 20,000 meals. At the time of writing, companies such as these have contributed to the 393,000 total meals.

Launched less than a week ago, the initiative uses the world’s tallest building – the Burj Khalifa, as a way for people to give meals to those affected by the current pandemic. By purchasing one of the skyscraper’s 1.2 million lights for as little as AED10, donators can fund a meal.

Speaking about the support from Visa, the company’s region president for Central and Eastern Europe Andrew Torre said: “We are extremely pleased to support this important initiative which is providing 10 million meals to those most in need, and carrying a powerful message of hope and community to the world. The response to the World’s Tallest Donation Box shows the solidarity within the UAE, and what can be achieved when companies and organisations come together to address challenges and progress efforts to combat the current pandemic.”

Donations can be made through the dedicated website: www.tallestdonationbox.com.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

COVID-19 won’t delay Barakah nuclear plant, says ENEC
    60th meeting of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews work progress and coronavirus protection measures
      Airtel and Avaya partner up to fight Covid 19 in Uganda
        KIZAD unveils relief packages for Freezone firms
          Tabreed Announces Q1 Financial Results and Covid-19 Countermeasures

            More related galleries

            New bathroom products worth splashing out on
              World View: Hong Kong's Design Action makes over secondary school library
                In pictures: Restaurants reopening across Dubai
                  Dubai's Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates launches Iftar deliveries
                    Photos: Iris launches delivery service