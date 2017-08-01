Last chance for nominations to Caterer Middle East awards

Published: 11 May 2020 - 5:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Time is running out to nominate yourself, your teammates, or your venue for our sister publication's Caterer Middle East Awards 2020.

We’re all looking for a reason to celebrate and be uplifted in these troubled times, so help us recognise the hardworking front and back of house heroes who are keeping the restaurant industry running.

Winners will receive a commemorative trophy, plus extensive print and online coverage of their success in Caterer Middle East. Nominate yourselves now, to be in with a chance to win at the best F&B industry awards event of 2020.

Last year saw the likes of Tom Arnel take home the Restaurateur of the Year award, while Pierchic’s Luca Gagliardi was crowned Sommelier of the Year. This year it could be you...

To nominate please visit the website here click on “Submit Nominations”. The website provides detailed information on the categories and the nomination process. Please note that all nominations should be submitted by Saturday May 16, 2020.

To secure your bookings for the awards ceremony you can book your table/seats directly through our website please visit www.caterermiddleeast.com/awards and click on "table booking".

We very much hope you will join us celebrate the industry at this year’s Caterer Middle East Awards in September 2020.
