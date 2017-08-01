Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City appoints food & beverage manager

Published: 11 May 2020 - 11:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City has appointed Elliot McKenzie as its new Food & Beverage Manager.

Before moving to Dubai and Radisson Blu one year ago (as front of house manager), McKenzie spent two years at InterContinental London – The O2 having previously spent five years at the Celtic Manor Resort in a variety of roles from Chef de Rang to Assistant Reception Manager.

In his new role McKenzie will be responsible for a team of 90 including and will oversee the hotel’s F&B outlets (Certo, Icon Bar & Lounge, Rooftop Tamanya Terrace & Chef’s House), M&E operations and outdoor catering as well as drive new projects & overall guest satisfaction.

Being part of the F&B team is helping McKenzie to take one step closer to his dream; to one day run a disable friendly hotel in his hometown in Wales.

Speaking about his appointment McKenzie said: “With a little brother diagnosed with autism, a lifelong developmental disability which make it increasingly difficult to access mainstream activities and public place, my dream is to one day build a hotel accessible to families who would generally struggle to visit hotels. Simultaneously that would provide employment opportunities for those with disabilities both physical and hidden.

"I am so thankful that working at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City and Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world’s largest and most dynamic hotel groups in the world, provides me with the tools to one day full fill my dream. The company is undeniably living up to its brand promise; “We grow talent, talent grows us.”

