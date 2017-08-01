50 of the best hotels in the Middle East

It might be obvious, but without hotels there would be no Hotelier Middle East.

Our job is to report on the industry, share news and learnings and lead the conversation when it comes to the things that matter to hoteliers.

We're also here to champion the industry, the properties and all of the people that make them tick.

In an already tough industry, we know now, more than ever, things are hard.

According to figures that were released in April, March 2020’s absolute occupancy level was the lowest for any month in STR’s United Arab Emirates database. The country’s key markets, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, recorded steep declines in occupancy at -35.6% and -54.7%, respectively. The story repeats itself across the region with key performance indicators reaching historic lows.

Still, there is light at the end of this tunnel. Movement restrictions are continuing to ease and properties started to reopen at the end of April.

We are confident that eventually the industry will see the figures bounce back to pre-COVID-19 levels. Until then, we’re here to continue supporting the hospitality industry and the people behind the scenes who work hard to ensure that standards are not only met but consistently exceeded.

With this mind, we have compiled a list of 50 properties that have made, and continue to make, an impact both regionally and internationally.

We asked you to nominate the properties you thought deserved to make the 50 we covered in our May issue. Believe us when we say it was tough narrowing it down to that number, it could have been a much longer list, but 50 is a nice number, isn't it?

The final list is based on factual criteria as well as USPs, achievements and initiatives that have been introduced to improve the employee and guest experience.

All entries came in the form of online submissions from hotels located in the Middle East and North Africa region that have been in operation for at least six months as of April 30 2020.

Well done to those who made this 50. As always, we'd love to hear from you. Please send any comments or suggestions to claudia.debrito@itp.com.

We'll be publishing the list in five batches and the links can all be found below once they're live. We're launching with the first two today (Tuesday May 12).