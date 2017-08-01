Abu Dhabi F&B outlets can claim 20% rent rebate

Hospitality
News
Published: 12 May 2020 - 6:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Restaurants in Abu Dhabi may be able to claim back 20% of their annual rent with a new digital service launched by the Department of Economic Development.

The rental rebate initiative is an effort to reduce the burden of doing business for the private sector in the UAE's capital and applies for rental contracts signed recently between the period of October 1 2019 and March 31 2020, as well as rental contracts which will expire during the period of April 1 2020 and September 30 2020.

It applies across all F&B outlets, the entertainment sector, and the tourism sector (excluding hotels), and you can apply for it and find out more details here.

