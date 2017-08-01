GHM president steps down from company

After close to 30 years at the helm, co-founder, president and director of General Hotel Management Ltd. (GHM) Hans R. Jenni is retiring from the company.



Jenni conceived the company with Adrian Zecha back in 1992, aspiring to take travellers to the world’s lesser-known destinations. GHM’s portfolio includes The Chedi Muscat in Oman, The Chedi Andermatt in Switzerland and The Chedi Luštica Bay in Montenegro. Most recently, the group moved into the UAE with The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah.



A Swiss national, Jenni sharpened his skills in hotel management at Peninsula Hotels, Shangri-La International, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and Swiss-Belhotel Management Ltd, holding a variety of senior roles including president.







Taking his place will be the group’s current CEO Tommy Lai, assuming responsibility for day-to-day operations and management. Speaking about his former colleague, Lai explained: “Hans Jenni was never interested in doing anything easy and was never infected by the complacency that sometimes comes with success. He remade the wheel with each new project, which was oftentimes a necessity because many of the places he wanted to go required a whole new means of getting there.”



Looking into the future, GHM has six properties in the pipeline, spread across the Maldives, Mumbai, Sharjah and Hsinchu in Taiwan.