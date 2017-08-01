Nominations now open for Hotelier Middle East Awards 2020

Now in its 16th year, nominations for the Hotelier Middle East Awards have opened.



One of the most important dates in the industry’s calendar, the Hotelier Middle East Awards celebrates everyone who makes the Middle East one of the greatest regions for hospitality, from the front of house teams, to the laundry managers, chefs, engineers and general managers.



2020 has been an undeniably tough year for the industry and the world so far - there has never been a more crucial time to come together and celebrate the outstanding achievements of those in the industry.



To submit your nomination, please visit www.hoteliermiddleeast.com/awards and click on “submit nominations”.

There are questions for each of the 17 categories that must be answered thoroughly and supported by an image. Please note that all entries must be completed by July 29 2020.

We look forward to seeing you at our Back to the 80s themed event this year, which takes place on October 23.