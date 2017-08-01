Report: Jeddah hotel occupancy levels falls to 22%

Amid continued travel restrictions and limitations, Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah reported its lowest overall performance on record in April this year.

According to data from STR (Smith Travel Research), the city’s industry saw declines across all key metrics.

Preliminary data compared to April 2019 showed that occupancy rates plummeted from 57.5% to 21.9%. Average daily rate (ADR) saw similar blows, dropping by 18.5% to SAR544.77, as did revenue per available room (RevPAR), which decreased by 65.4% to SAR119.33.

STR stated that RevPAR in the month was the lowest for any month in STR’s database.

ADR was the lowest it had been in April since 2008. Occupancy in Jeddah dropped compared to the previous month where it was at 25%.

COVID-19 hit Jeddah’s hotel industry just as it was showing signs of strength – in January 2020, occupancy was at its highest in four years at 63.5%.

Across the Middle Eastern region, January 2020 looked promising, with occupancy jumping by 8.1% to 73.3%.

With the pandemic putting most of the industry into paralysis, much of this growth has been undone.