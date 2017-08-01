Zomato to give AED1.5 million worth of marketing packages to restaurants in the UAE

Food delivery aggregator Zomato will give away AED1.5 million worth of visibility packages to restaurants in the UAE.



They are usually sold to restaurants to improve their listing position on the app, meaning they are more likely to be seen by customers.

Zomato Middle East’s vice president of online ordering Neha Sood said it will help “increase the exposure” of small to medium local restaurants that have been hardest hit.

Sood added: “While they typically form a part of our core revenue, we ar every happy to be giving a number of them away on a complimentary basis.”

Zomato and other delivery aggregators have come under fire from some restaurants during the coourse of the COVID-19 pandemic for refusing to drop their commision rates.

Some commentators said they were operating "like a mafia" while influential industry figures such as Natasha Sideres said restaurants couldn't win.