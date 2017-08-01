Dubai's Emirates Airline Foundation donates AED6.5m to charitable causes

Thanks to the donations of Emirates Airline passengers, the Dubai carrier’s charity organisation – Emirates Airline Foundation – has recently donated AED6.5 million to charitable projects around the world.

Between April 1 and March 31 this year, 22 separate projects in 12 countries were supported by the Foundation.

Set up in 2003, the Foundation is described as ‘a vital heartbeat of the airline’, regularly supporting 32 projects and non-government organisations (NGOs) spread across 18 countries. Support ranges from covering annual expenses for an NGO, to building infrastructure, running medical programmes and paying salaries of those involved.

Direct donations combined with transferred Skyward Miles means that last year the Foundation used 132 million Miles to support a range of initiatives. These include facilitating travel for 35 NGOs on more than 50 medical missions; four NGOs on five engineering missions; and one NGO on two educational missions. The top five countries with the largest beneficiaries were Bangladesh with more than 66,000 people; South Africa with approximately 7,900; Uganda with approximately 5,500; Tanzania with approximately 2,900; and Ghana with 2,000.

Emirates Airline president Sir Tim Clark said: “Emirates always looks for meaningful ways in which we can contribute to the local and global communities we serve, whether by sponsoring world-class sports and cultural events, supporting trade and tourism, or community causes. The Emirates Airline Foundation is our passion project, and we work with like-minded partners and NGOs globally who aim to reach out to the neglected, ignored, and the poorest communities on the planet.”

In the UAE, the Foundation supported three organisations – Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities, Safe Centre for Autism and Asperger’s Syndrome and The Rashid Centre for the determined ones – with AED650,000 last year and tickets for its junior employees.

Clark concluded: “Rather than just donating food to feed the hungry, the Foundation provides children with holistic care – including food, clothing, shelter, medical support and an education – that transforms lives, creates livelihoods, helps sustain communities, and leads to a fairer, more just world. And we are helping our customers connect to these communities when they donate funds or their Skywards Miles. Everyone is welcome to join us on this journey.”