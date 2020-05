Located in Caesars Bluewaters Dubai Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen made its delivery debut recently thanks to a partnership with Deliveroo. Following the success of this venture, the venue has expanded its delivery menu.

Prospective diners can now enjoy a full roast dinner brought to their doors. On offer every Friday and Saturday from noon to 10pm, the dinner is priced at AED145 per person.

The roast comes with either roast beef, chicken or lamb, along with seasonal vegetables, roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, gravy and a choice between mint sauce or horseradish. For dessert, the roast includes an apple crumble with custard.

The item is available to order through both Zomato and Deliveroo.