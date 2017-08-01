IHG signs deal to open a Crowne Plaza hotel in historic Indian city of Lucknow

Showing optimism for the future of hospitality InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has signed a management agreement to bring its Crowne Plaza brand to Lucknow, India. Despite the ongoing pandemic, IHG heads have said the situation will not deter the group from welcoming new guests in new locations.

Slated for a 2024 opening, Crowne Plaza Lucknow Sultanpur Road will have 110 keys, featuring an all-day dining restaurant, a bar, a club lounge and a 19,000 sq ft MICE and banqueting space. Guests will also have access to a gym facility and outdoor pool.

The hotel will be accessible from the Lucknow-Sultanpur road, the developing areas next to Shahid Path, as well as the new cricket stadium. It is located approximately 11 km from the city centre (Hazratganj) and 15 km from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

IHG managing director for South West Asia Sudeep Jain said: “Lucknow is emerging as a key destination for both corporate and leisure travellers with its excellent transport connections and an expanding business and tourism landscape.

“Crowne Plaza Hotels and Resorts is one of IHG’s most established brands in India and is an excellent fit for the market. The brand offers a combination of empowered service, always-on connectivity, innovative rooms spaces and top leisure facilities to enable our guests to be productive as well as enjoy their downtime at the hotel. We very much look forward to opening Crowne Plaza Lucknow Sultanpur Road in late 2024 and welcoming guests visiting the city”

The group’s move into the historic city underpins IHG’s plans to capitalise on the future growth of domestic travel. As IHG managing director for India and MEA Pascal Gauvin explained: “The signing underscores confidence in the industry despite challenging times. In India, the sector is primarily driven by the domestic travel, which is expected to recover first once the crisis is behind us and it is safe to travel again. Domestic travel has remained a key growth driver for our business in India and we will continue to expand our presence meaningfully to cater to the needs of our guests in the country.”

At the time of writing, IHG has 36 hotels in India and another 45 in the pipeline.