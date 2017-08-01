JA The Resort Dubai reopens 800-metre beachfront

As restrictions across the UAE continue to ease, JA The Resort Dubai has made the decision to reopen its 800-metre private beach.

The longest of its kind in Dubai, the beach adds to the one million sqm of space at what is dubbed as Dubai’s ‘largest experience resort.’

Coinciding with the beach reopening and the approaching Eid Al-Fitr holiday, the three-hotel resort has introduced an offer for UAE residents to enjoy. Priced at AED396 per night, guests will receive the full price of their stay in credit to use at the destination’s F&B venues and a myriad of experiences.

Experiences include clay pigeon shooting at the JA Shooting Club, golfing at the nine-hole course, tennis, badminton, squash and horse-riding.

Ensuring the safety of its guests and employees, JA Resorts and Hotels has sanitised their resort, deployed guest temperature checks, social distancing signs and trained staff for low contact service interactions.