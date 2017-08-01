JA The Resort Dubai reopens 800-metre beachfront

Hospitality
News
Published: 13 May 2020 - 5:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
As restrictions across the UAE continue to ease, JA The Resort Dubai has made the decision to reopen its 800-metre private beach.
The longest of its kind in Dubai, the beach adds to the one million sqm of space at what is dubbed as Dubai’s ‘largest experience resort.’
Coinciding with the beach reopening and the approaching Eid Al-Fitr holiday, the three-hotel resort has introduced an offer for UAE residents to enjoy. Priced at AED396 per night, guests will receive the full price of their stay in credit to use at the destination’s F&B venues and a myriad of experiences.
Experiences include clay pigeon shooting at the JA Shooting Club, golfing at the nine-hole course, tennis, badminton, squash and horse-riding.
Ensuring the safety of its guests and employees, JA Resorts and Hotels has sanitised their resort, deployed guest temperature checks, social distancing signs and trained staff for low contact service interactions.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

DS Awards 2020 category focus: Best Content Capture
    In the Studio With: Marianna Piccolo of MY PICK ONE in Dubai Design District
      UAE Mission, IRENA to co-host inaugural 'Renewables Talks' with virtual webinar on May 13
        Dubai’s RTA makes significant power and water savings
          Great Power Comes with Great Responsibility

            More related galleries

            Summertown Interiors fits out Royal Ahrend's Healthcare Innovation and Inspiration Studio
              IN PICS: Satellite images show the world’s deserted airports
                In Pictures: How Brand Creative re-imagined Al Jalila Children's Hospital
                  New bathroom products worth splashing out on
                    World View: Hong Kong's Design Action makes over secondary school library