The first Iranian chef to win a Michelin star, Memarian will be live on Instagram at 5pm this evening (Wednesday, May 13) to teach you how to make pan-fried hammour with kuku sabzi.

So if you’re tired of the same old banana bread recipes, tune in via @mansour.memarian where he’ll be live from the Gaggenau Galleria to walk you through the fish dish with traditional Persian herb omelette.

The class will take approximately 50 minutes.