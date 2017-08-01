Dubai gives green light for hotels to reopen beaches

Hospitality
News
Published: 14 May 2020 - 4:45 a.m.
The Dubai government has released new safety precautions to be taken by hotels as restrictions continue to ease. According to sister publication Arabian Business, hotels can now reopen their private beaches to staying guests.

Naturally, this relaxation comes with its stipulations – hotel guest will have to fill out mandatory health declarations and social distance themselves. Hotel entrances must have contactless screening for staff and guests at all entrances. Hotels are also forbidden from selling beach access tickets and groups must limit themselves to 10 or less.

Personal protection equipment (PPE) must be worn at all times, with only pre-booked guests allowed into the lobby area. The updated guidelines state that it must be at least 24 hours between check-ins and check-outs for each room, extended to 72 hours if the occupant was symptomatic.

Elsewhere in hotels, salons and retail outlets may reopen, though bars, waterparks, pools, saunas and spas must remain shut for now.

