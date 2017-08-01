Hydroponic vertical farm to launch in Abu Dhabi

Published: 14 May 2020 - 4:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
A new hydroponic vertical farm is set to launch in the UAE by the end of 2020.

Smart Acres is currently in the proof-of-concept stage and comprises an agriculture system aiming to produce some of the highest yields of crops within the UAE vertical farming industry.

With the mission of improving food security in the country and developing its farming capabilities, Smart Acres will offer a solution to threats such as pandemics and the Middle East’s arid climate.

Currently, the company, located in Abu Dhabi on the Armed Forces Officers Club, grows a variety of lettuce and herbs, with plans to eventually grow baby spinach, mature spinach, and baby arugula. Long term plans include producing strawberries and cultivating potato seeds.

The future expansion plan of the company is the development of Smart Acres Institute of Food Security & Agriculture, which will be built on the existing family plot of land owned by their CEO, Abdulla al Kaabi.
