Michelin-starred restaurant to use mannequins during social distancing

Published: 14 May 2020 - 4:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
One of the USA’s top restaurants is trying to make social distancing regulations less awkward by filling empty seats with lifelike mannequins.

Inn at Little Washington will be filling its dining room with the models and will encourage its waiters to fill up their drinks glasses and ask them how their day has been, while the venue is only allowed to operate at 50% capacity.

The three Michelin-starred restaurant is located in Virginia and charges $249 (AED915) for a tasting menu without drinks, and its award-winning chef Patrick O’Connell has a degree in drama which may have inspired the novel idea.

He's enlisted local threatre company Shirlington’s Signature Theatre to help with the concept, and all the mannequins will be dressed in 1940s outfits.

Restaurants in the UAE currently need to maintain 2m between tables and can only operate at 30% capacity, but so far none are using dolls to fill empty seats.


