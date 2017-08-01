Unilever Food Solutions Arabia announces food photography webinar

With COVID-19 forcing the world to go digital almost overnight, Unilever Food Solutions Arabia (UFS Arabia) has responded by announcing a webinar on online food photography.

Aimed at the scores of restaurateurs moving into delivery services and online marketing, the webinar will give tips on how to use social media, promote delivery menu items and best capture a dish online.

The webinar will be hosted by former chef, food safety consultant and food stylist Jai Arumugam and UFS Arabia executive catering chef David El Bitar.

According to Unilever, research shows that attractive food shots can boost sales of a dish by up to 30%.