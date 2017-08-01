Dubai's Emirates Airline restarts operations to nine destinations

Published: 15 May 2020 - 3:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
One of the world’s largest carriers – Dubai's Emirates Airline – has announced it will restart scheduled flight services to nine destinations.

From May 21, there will be flights to London Heathrow, Paris, Frankfurt, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne. The carrier will also offer connections in Dubai for travels between the UK and Australia.

Travellers will only be allowed on board if they meet the entry requirements of their destination countries, including approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) for UAE residents who wish to return to Dubai.

In addition to increased services, Emirates will continue to liaise with various embassies on facilitating repatriation flights. Between May 15 and 16, the carrier plans to operate repatriation flights to Tokyo, Conakry and Dakar.

Emirates COO Adel Al Redha explained: “We are pleased to resume scheduled passenger services to these destinations, providing more options for customers to travel from the UAE to these cities, and also between the UK and Australia. We are working closely with the authorities to plan the resumption of operations to additional destinations. We have implemented additional measures at the airport in coordination with the relevant authorities in respect to social distancing and sanitisation. The safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers and communities, remain our top priority.”

Despite the aviation industry’s best efforts, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has estimated the industry is set to lose US$314 billion in revenues this year.

