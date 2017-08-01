Dubai's JA Resorts & Hotels provides 1,200 medical staff with free stays

Hospitality
News
Published: 15 May 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
A little over a month since JA Resort & Hotels launched its ‘1000 Thank Yous’ campaign, the hospitality company has provided 1,200 medical staff with free stays.

The initiative was launched on April 2 as a show of support to all the medical workers at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19. It gave workers one free night stay with breakfast at one of six hotels in JA’s portfolio. They include JA Palm Tree Court, JA Lake View Hotel and JA Beach Hotel at JA The Resort, JA Hatta Fort Hotel in the Hajar Mountains and JA Ocean View Hotel and JA Oasis Beach Tower on The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence.

JA Resorts & Hotels CEO Anthony Ross explained: “We were delighted with the huge response and number of applicants and are looking forward to treating these heroes to a relaxing hotel stay in the future. We did receive a much higher volume than expected, but we won’t disappoint any of these deserving people.”

Applications for the stay were made from a wide range of hospitalities and facilities in the UAE, with nurses, doctors, administrative staff, ambulance drivers, cleaners and all those with a UAE medical ID eligible.

Applications are now closed though JA is still giving out hotel vouchers by email to a selection of remaining applicants.

