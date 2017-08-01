Dubai's Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City launches iftar deliveries

With the month of Ramadan well underway, five-star hotel Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City in Dubai has unveiled an iftar delivery service.

While people may notbe able to dine in the hotel's restaurant's right now, it doesn't mean they can't enjoy the food at home.

Priced at AED69, Dubai residents can break their fast with a range of traditional dishes. The menu includes a range of Arabic starters, shorbat adas, cheese sambousek, and meat kibbeh, as well as aish as-saraya for dessert.