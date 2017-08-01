Dubai's Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City launches iftar deliveries

Hospitality
News
Published: 16 May 2020 - 3:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

With the month of Ramadan well underway, five-star hotel Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City in Dubai has unveiled an iftar delivery service.

While people may notbe able to dine in the hotel's restaurant's right now, it doesn't mean they can't enjoy the food at home.

Priced at AED69, Dubai residents can break their fast with a range of traditional dishes. The menu includes a range of Arabic starters, shorbat adas, cheese sambousek, and meat kibbeh, as well as aish as-saraya for dessert.

Available from sunset to 9:00pm, the Iftar is available throughout the month via Careem Now or pick-up.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

China Telecom Global and Angola Cables partner to boost connectivity between Asia, Africa and Lat-Am
    President Trump extends US ban on Huawei for another 12 months
      From puppeteer to filmmaker, the meteoric rise of Tamer Moshen
        NYU AD students' aspirations to become VR filmmakers
          VOX Cinema reopens with new drive-in cinema

            More related galleries

            50 Hotels in the Middle East: Fairmont Ajman to JA Beach Hotel in Dubai
              Three interior design projects in Dubai that give us a taste of the outdoors
                Wilson Associates talk us through the interiors of the new Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers
                  Summertown Interiors fits out Royal Ahrend's Healthcare Innovation and Inspiration Studio
                    IN PICS: Satellite images show the world’s deserted airports