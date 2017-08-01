Radisson Blu Hotel Kuwait distributes 15,000 Iftar meals

Published: 16 May 2020 - 3:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Five-star seafront property Radisson Blu Hotel Kuwait has embraced the month of Ramadan by distributing more than 15,000 Iftar meals this year.

In collaboration with charitable organisation Maraefie Foundation and Maraefie Group, the hotel’s staff have worked to prepare more than 500 meals each day to be distributed across Kuwait.

In addition to the hotel team and Marafie Foundation, voluntary groups such as Khair Al Kuwait Volunteer Team and Volunteer Care Team, also contributed and helped in delivering these meals to their beneficiaries in various places in Kuwait.

Since its inception, the hotel has been involved in various community initiatives. This latest Iftar donation drive feeds into a larger campaign launched by the International Islamic Charitable Organisation.

Under the slogan of “Faza’a for Kuwait”, Kuwaiti companies have been helping the government mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the country.


