Drinks supplier MMI is supporting an initiative to help hospitality staff suffering hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic in the UAE.Affected licensed restaurant and bar professionals can apply to receive grocery vouchers, with a limited number available to help those in need.

The initiative is being run in association with Pernod Ricard, Moet Hennessy, and Tito’s, and hospitality staff can apply via www.hospitalitysupportdxb.com.



The validation process will take around five working days, and the vouchers will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Many F&B staff have told us of their job troubles due to the huge economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with many being put on unpaid leave or laid off entirely.