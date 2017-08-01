Radisson Hotel Group announces global hygiene protocol

Published: 17 May 2020 - 9 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

With COVID-19 putting hygiene at the forefront of peoples’ minds, Radisson Hotel Group has announced a company-wide hygiene and sterilisation programme.

The Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol will enforce new cleaning and disinfection procedures in partnership with certification company SGS.

Validated by SGS, the procedures have been decided after Radisson reviewed all of its existing health and safety protocols. Each procedure will be based on local requirements and recommendations and be deployed to reassure guests as hospitality beings to start again.

These guidelines include hand sanitising stations at all entrances, the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and protective screens, enhanced and recorded cleaning and disinfection frequency, social distancing in all areas of its hotels, including in the meeting & event facilities, training in local, Centers for Disease Control, or World Health Organisation recommendations and health guidelines, a reiteration of food safety standards and comprehensive staff training.

“At Radisson Hotel Group, we are committed to delivering a clean and safe environment for our guests and team members. The world has been fundamentally changed by COVID-19 so it is key that we strive to protect all who work, stay and partner with us as we re-open our doors to a new era of travel. To do this we have thoroughly examined all areas of the hotel experience, and we are proud to have partnered with SGS to create our Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program.” said Radisson Hospitality AB CEO Federico J. González.

Radisson will also be introducing an official label of cleanliness and hygiene as issued by SGS. Hotels will receive the label upon the completion of a local audit onsite using testing technology.
