Rüya Dubai leaves Grosvenor House, moving to new location

Published: 17 May 2020 - 6:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Celebrated Dubai restaurant Rüya is moving from its current location at Grosvenor House to an as yet unrevealed venue following summer.

Executive chef Colin Clague revealed the move via his Instagram page, saying “it’s been a fantastic journey together over the last three and a half years, just want to say a huge thank you to Pam [Wilby, general manager] and all our colleagues at the hotel, it’s been brilliant”.

Clague didn’t give any hints as to where the new location will be, but said he will be busy creating new dishes in preparation for the new opening over the summer.

Rüya Dubai and Clague appeared in Caterer’s first episode of Bar Talk, which you can watch here, while a London location for the Turkish restaurant opened in 2018.

