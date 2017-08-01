Sojern launches real-time platform for travel updates

Hospitality
News
Published: 17 May 2020 - 10:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Travel marketing solutions company Sojern has unveiled an online, real-time dashboard to monitor COVID-19 travel insights. As Sojern pointed out, keeping track of the travel industry on a weekly or monthly basis used to be the norm, however, COVID-19 has forced the industry to update itself on a daily basis.

Updated each day at 10.30pm UTC, the dashboard provides market-level details on searches and booking trends from hotels and airlines indexed to pre-COVID levels. The data can be adjusted to give insight into when a specific destination has started to recover and point towards when others could recover. Travel providers may use to service to help gauge when they can reopen or when their industry is heading towards improvement.

In a statement, Sojern explained: “We decided to make the dashboard public because of the unforeseen popularity our unique travel dataset has generated. People around the world are looking for real-time travel data to help them better understand the impact COVID-19 is having on the global economy.”

Sojern director of travel insights Amber Kuo said: “Normally, weekly or even monthly data updates about how consumers are travelling would be acceptable to inform marketing campaigns. However, in COVID times, travel marketers are feeling stressed and uncertain about the future. Providing daily updates gives marketers more control because they can see how the situation is evolving, and when is the right time to act.”

You can access the dashboard here.
