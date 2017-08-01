Coronavirus Diaries: Director of F&B - Taj Dubai

7:00am: Wake up early and start the day over a cup of coffee in my balcony with some fresh air. I then wake up Deevyanshi and Praduman, my kids and prepare them for their eLearning sessions scheduled while I enjoy some breakfast with the family. By 8:30 am we all are set to start the day.

9:00am – I spend some time going through the overnight hotel and revenue reports. Prepare a ‘To Do’ list for the day, check emails and start updating my follow up list. Quick follow up reminder to be sent to respective associates and suppliers.

10:00am – Check hotel and comp set restaurant social media accounts followed by Trip Advisor and other review platforms.

10:30am - I go through the global news as well as news in the UAE.

12:00noon – Start getting lunch ready. I enjoy helping my wife as it helps me enhance my culinary skills. Most days we eat at home; it is great to cook fresh and healthy food.

2:00pm – Post lunch I devote some time to e-learning or webinars on different topics of interest. We have a fantastic learning and development portal available called Taj Lead accessible to all Taj employees and I have signed up for a few new courses.

4:00pm - Catch up with my restaurant managers through Microsoft Teams or WhatsApp to get an update on their areas of responsibility that day and brainstorm for the future. Plan virtual trainings for the coming week and recap past trainings. The aim is to keep the culture intact, spirits high, ease mental strain and have a little fun during these tough times.

6:00pm - I dedicate this time to speak to my parents back home in India through video chat and discuss my day’s happenings. We usually spend an hour over coffee.

8:00pm - Prepare a light dinner with the wife’s assistance and after that it is either gaming time or TV time. I have never ever played as many kid’s games as in the past month.

10pm - Just before bed, I review any new emails to plan my next day accordingly.