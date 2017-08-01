Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts teams with John Hopkins Medicine International

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has ushered in its own company-wide hygiene programme. Joining forces with John Hopkins Medicine International, Four Seasons’ ‘Lead with Care’ programme will improve health and safety across its portfolio.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts president and CEO John Davison said that health and safety is now the “singular goal” for hotels and that is the group’s “first priority.” He explained: “We are incredibly proud to work alongside the renowned experts at Johns Hopkins Medicine International, leveraging their global expertise to strengthen our already stringent health and safety measures through our new Lead With Care programme.”

Both John Hopkins and Four Seasons have set up a dedicated COVID-19 Advisory Board, comprising leadership members from the hospitality company and medical experts from John Hopkins. The Board will continuously review current health and safety procedures while also providing virtual and in-person training on hygiene.

Lead With Care will be rolled out in two phases: phase one is review and validation – reviewing all existing measures at the hotel and working with medical experts to form recommendations. The second is ongoing guidance – this will give Four Seasons access to the latest COVID-19 research outcomes and allow the group to quickly adjust precautions on a global scale.

• Each Four Seasons property appointing a Hygiene Officer focused on implementing enhancements to already stringent procedures• Rooms disinfected daily with EPA approved products and will have blacklight inspection by room attendants• Focused re-training programmes for housekeeping teams on all cleaning protocols are being implemented across the portfolio• Public areas cleaned hourly with extra attention to frequented areas including front desk counters and public restrooms

Four Seasons joins the likes of Radisson Hotel Group, Marriott International and Hilton who have all deployed enhanced hygiene measures.