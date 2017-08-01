Kempinski Hotels launches Make A Travel Promise campaign

Published: 18 May 2020 - 2:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Kempinski Hotels has launched a worldwide campaign entitled ‘Make A Travel Promise’ as a way to incentivise guests on future bookings.

Available until June 10 for all stays until March 2021, the initiative allows guests to upgrade themselves to the next room category, as well as receive a 25% discount at F&B venues, a bottled beverage on arrival and flexible arrival and departure dates.

Kempinski Hotels CCO Amanada Elder explained: “With our travel promise, couples, families and friends can, together, already look forward to beautiful moments in the future and join each other in great anticipation of trips and stays to come. And those who prefer to travel in their own region or country can enjoy staycations with high-quality service in a luxurious atmosphere.”

Combined with its list of staycation offers around the globe, Kempinski has introduced this company-wide discount as a way to boost the struggling hospitality industry and rebuild consumer confidence. In Elder's words: “Hopefully, in the coming months, global travel will recover step by step, and our guests and potential customers will gradually regain confidence in travelling and booking weekends or holidays at one of our luxury hotels again.”

