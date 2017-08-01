New timings for National Sterilisation Programme and updated fines ahead of Eid

In a televised announcement which aired on May 18,UAE government representatives Dr. Amna Al Shamsi and Dr. Saif Al Dhaher updated UAE nationals and residents on the measures being put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The National Sterilisation Programme, currently taking place from 10pm to 6am will be extended by two hours and will take place from 8pm to 6am, effective from May 20 until further notice. Pharmacies and supermarkets will not be subject to these new timings.

Members of the public were advised not to leave their homes unless buying essential items and to wear a mask and gloves at all times. The fine for not wearing a mask has increased from AED1,000 to AED3,000.

As families in the region prepare to celebrate Eid, officials were also keen to highlight that gatherings should be avoided and instead encouraged the use of social media as a way to stay in touch. The fines for organising and attending social gatherings are AED10,000 and AED5,000 respectively.

The 30% capacity quota remains in place for the retail and hospitality sector, though new fines have been introduced. Hotels, gyms and restaurants will now be fined AED50,000 for not adhering to or enforcing government mandated health and safety regulations.