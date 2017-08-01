Zoom wedding couple gifted stay at Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

Hospitality
News
Published: 18 May 2020 - 3:45 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Liam Bek and Solène Montiège didn’t let the fact that they couldn’t have a traditional wedding when they went ahead with their wedding in Abu Dhabi via Zoom. Witnessed by more than 100 friends and family members, Bek and Montiège proved that life goes on, even in these socially distant times.

Hearing about the couple’s story, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas extended an invitation to the newlyweds to spend two nights at one of their beach villas to celebrate their honeymoon. The villa was transformed into a romantic haven, complemented by a private dinner prepared by executive chef Roberto Saglimbene.

Bek and Montiège expressed their gratitude, saying: “We would love to thank the management and staff at Saadiyat Rotana for making our unexpected honeymoon so special. The facilities and food were amazing, even in these restricted times, and the staff were very responsible in their approach to safety and social distancing which made us feel safe and secure throughout the stay. We are already looking forward to coming back and would definitely recommend Rotana to others considering a staycation.”

Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas general manager Fabrice Ducry said: “Hospitality is about fulfilling the elements of creating stories and memories that lives on for a lifetime. With this partial lockdown, now more than ever, it is important to focus on positivity and happiness around us. At Saadiyat Rotana we are taking all the necessary precautionary measures following the guidelines of the local health authorities by disinfecting all areas to create an environment of cocooning that is safe and romantic at the same time. We hope we have given Liam and Solène an experience filled with treasured moments that they will cherish forever.”


