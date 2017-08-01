240 F&B outlets closed for violating coronavirus restrictions in Dubai

Hospitality
News
Published: 19 May 2020 - 11 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Dubai Municipality has closed 240 restaurants for failing to abide by restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

F&B outlets have been allowed to open while adhering to social distancing and with staff and customers wearing masks and gloves, but Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm reported that many have flouted the legislation.

The head of Dubai Municipality’s food inspection section told the website that it had carried out 3,307 inspections since April 27, with 93% of outlets complying with the legislation but 7% failing to.

Some F&B outlets were also fined for not hiring companies approved by the municipality for cleaning, while the civic body will continue to visit restaurants daily to check on workers’ health record and ensure that food safety requirements are being applied.

