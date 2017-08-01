Abu DHabi's Etihad Airways continues to increase operations

The national carrier of Abu Dhabi – Etihad Airways – is continuing its efforts to increase operations. Throughout May and June, Etihad will carry out its ‘special flights’ to a growing list of international destinations.

Over recent weeks, Etihad has announced flights to hubs such as Amsterdam, London and Brussels. This week, it has added Belgrade, Dublin, Geneva, Milan, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Toronto to its services. In addition to this, Etihad will also introduce services to Sydney with a connection in London.

Etihad’s full of list of ‘special flights’ throughout the summer months include Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Brussels, Dublin, Geneva, Frankfurt, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, London Heathrow, Melbourne, Milan, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Zurich.

In line with directives from the UAE, Etihad continuously sterilises its crafts, as well as enforcing the use of personal protection equipment and the screening of passengers.