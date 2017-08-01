Accor deploys health and safety officers at hotels

Hospitality company Accor has responded to the growing demand for hygiene by rolling out its own team of health and safety officers. Dubbed ‘All Safe Officers’, the officers will be available at Accor hotels to answer guests’ questions and concerns, while also ensuring the properties uphold safety protocols.

The officers will be specially trained and act as the face of Accor’s ALL Safe programme – a set of measures to reassure guests across the MEA region. The programme is bolstered by Accor’s partnership with AXA which, as of July 2020, will work to provide guests at 5,000 properties worldwide with free medical support and consultations.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests is always our priority at Accor and we regularly review and enhance our procedures and services to adapt to new circumstances or as improved technology becomes available,” said Accor MEA CEO Mark Willis

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us all to change the way we live, work and stay and as the largest hotel group in the Middle East and Africa, we are taking the lead in reinventing the hospitality experience, introducing dedicated ‘ALL Safe Officers’ and a rigorous programme of transparent measures that give guests peace of mind and put their health first, which is what they now value most.”

The safety programme comprises a range of new protocols and measures including providing guests with personal protection equipment, temperature checking, social distancing rules, self-check in and virtual menus.

Within the MEA region, guests may only enter an Accor property if they are wearing gloves and a face mask.