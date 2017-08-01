Crowne Plaza Muscat hotel teams with Exterity

Connectivity and technology have skyrocketed to the top of many peoples’ priorities when it comes to hotels in recent years. IHG’s Crowne Plaza Muscat Oman Exhibition and Convention Hotel is aware of this fact and has partnered with Exterity to provide modern and intuitive in-room entertainment for its guests.

Built in 2017, the 295-key hotel was keen to update itself with the latest in IPTV (Internet protocol TV), giving its guest access to satellite television and internet services in their rooms. The property teamed with IPTV company Exterity following its successful deployment in Muscat International Airport. “Our previous IPTV system was very old fashioned. What we wanted for the new hotel was a modern interface that would really grab the attention of the guest,” said IHG Oman area IT director Meslum AlKindi. “Also, with that old system, making changes was very difficult and it did not give us all the features we wanted.”

The Exterity IPTV system provides 70 satellite TV channels and YouTube channels with full HD capability. With BYOD support a key requirement hotel guests, the solution is also integrated into the resort-wide Wi-Fi network to allow streaming of TV shows onto mobile devices. In total, the hotel deployed more than 332 smart TV screens with a mix of TV and digital signage. The technology covers all 295 rooms and seven conference rooms.

AlKindi commented, “It was a completely different experience for us; what we have created is fresh and modern and we have also been able to add additional details that were not possible with the old system.”

Looking further ahead, the Omani hotel is now considering integrating Exterity’s IPTV into its in-room dining TV screens also.